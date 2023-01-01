Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Lexus NX

24,821 KM

Details

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus NX

2021 Lexus NX

300 Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus NX

300 Awd

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,821KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10523940
  • Stock #: 1UBPA61087
  • VIN: JTJGARDZ3M2261087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 1UBPA61087
  • Mileage 24,821 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 59,728 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus IS 250 AW...
 165,479 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,880 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory