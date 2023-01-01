$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2021 Lexus NX
2021 Lexus NX
300 Awd
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,132KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9496378
- Stock #: 9UTNA30047
- VIN: JTJGARDZ0M5030047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA30047
- Mileage 40,132 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6