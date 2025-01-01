2021 Lexus RX

Menu
2021 LEXUS RX450H F-SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Used
44,020KM
VIN 2T2SZMDA1MC271150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,020 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 LEXUS RX450H F-SPORT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCALA

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
72.5 L Fuel Tank
3.329 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
670.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Concealed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Genuine wood door panel insert
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Genuine Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
660 kgs (5
864 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

