2021 MAZDA MAZDA3 GT W/ TURBO

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heads-Up Display

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

54,658 KM

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo Auto AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13141795

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo Auto AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,658KM
VIN JM1BPBMY0M1348266

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC1-7709B
  • Mileage 54,658 KM

2021 MAZDA MAZDA3 GT W/ TURBO

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

- Heads-Up Display

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation System
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
SiriusXM Traffic Plus & Travel Link Services -inc: complimentary 5-year trial subscription
Digital/Analog Appearance

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 215/45R18 AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
48 L Fuel Tank
3.58 axle ratio
65-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: dynamic pressure turbo

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
12 Speakers

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Piano Black Console Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode
Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Wheels: 18 Black Finish Alloy

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$26,300

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Mazda MAZDA3