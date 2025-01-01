Menu
2021 MAZDA MAZDA6 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heads-Up Display

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Power Tailgate

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

23,838 KM

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Signature Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BCLOCAL/ ONE OWNER

13149517

2021 Mazda MAZDA6

Signature Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BCLOCAL/ ONE OWNER

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,838KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,838 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MAZDA MAZDA6 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPOT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

- Heads-Up Display

- Navigation System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Bose Sound System

- Backup Camera

- Power Sunroof

- Power Tailgate

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Low Tire Pressure Warning
360 View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Warning-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: 225/45R19 All Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
4.09 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
11 Speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
drive selection switch and paddle shifters
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Smart Brake Support (SBS)
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Engine: SKYACTIV-G 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve I4 Turbo -inc: Dynamic Pressure Turbo (DPT)
Vinyl Console Insert
Wheels: 19 Light Grey High Lustre Alloy
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Upholstered Dashboard
Transmission: SKYACTIV-Drive 6-Speed Automatic -inc: manual shift mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Mazda MAZDA6