2021 Porsche Macan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2021 MACAN AWD </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, PREMIUM PLUS, BC LOCAL</p><p>HIGHLINE FUTURE:</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- 360 Degree <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755987583318_8959755705474696 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Heated& Ventilation Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assists</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Bose Premium Sounds System</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Power Lift Gate</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- Traction Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2021 Porsche Macan

15,438 KM

Details Description Features

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD/ PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12899879

2021 Porsche Macan

AWD/ PREMIUM PKG/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12899879
  2. 12899879
  3. 12899879
  4. 12899879
  5. 12899879
  6. 12899879
  7. 12899879
  8. 12899879
  9. 12899879
  10. 12899879
  11. 12899879
  12. 12899879
  13. 12899879
  14. 12899879
  15. 12899879
  16. 12899879
  17. 12899879
  18. 12899879
  19. 12899879
  20. 12899879
  21. 12899879
  22. 12899879
  23. 12899879
  24. 12899879
  25. 12899879
  26. 12899879
  27. 12899879
  28. 12899879
  29. 12899879
  30. 12899879
  31. 12899879
  32. 12899879
  33. 12899879
  34. 12899879
  35. 12899879
  36. 12899879
  37. 12899879
  38. 12899879
  39. 12899879
  40. 12899879
  41. 12899879
Contact Seller

$58,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,438KM
VIN WP1AA2A58MLB14239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,438 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MACAN AWD 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, PREMIUM PLUS, BC LOCAL

HIGHLINE FUTURE:

- Navigation System

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated& Ventilation Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bose Premium Sounds System

- Memory Seats

- Cruise Control

- Power Lift Gate

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 4.13
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4
Full-Time All-Wheel
651.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Voice Control System
Mobile Phone Preparation
Porsche Car Connect
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wireless Internet Access
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
audio interfaces
Radio: Porsche Communication Management (PCM) -inc: AM/FM radio
online navigation module
high-resolution 10.9-inch colour touchscreen
150-watt sound package plus w/10 speakers
Connect Plus w/LTE telephone module w/SIM card reader
MP3 compatibility and wireless Apple CarPlay including Siri
510 kgs (5
534 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LIMITED 7-Pass AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ RES for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Toyota Sienna LIMITED 7-Pass AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ RES 90,693 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Touring Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Honda Odyssey Touring Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 226,424 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD/ BRAND NEW 40 KM $71,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Porsche Macan