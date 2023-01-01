$74,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2021 Porsche Macan
2021 Porsche Macan
S
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$74,989
+ taxes & licensing
13,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9617278
- Stock #: 9UTNA37058
- VIN: WP1AB2A52MLB37058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,200 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6