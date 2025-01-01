Menu
2021 SUBARU CROSSTREK OUTDOOR

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Climate Control

- Steering Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

60,318 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor CVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12807673

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Outdoor CVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,318KM
VIN JF2GTHSC0MH667929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 SUBARU CROSSTREK OUTDOOR

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Climate Control

- Steering Assist

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

 - Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Tires: 225/60R17
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation

Mechanical

130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Axle Ratio
63 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 16V DOHC DI I4 -inc: Subaru Boxer
92.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings
Roof-mounted shark fin antenna
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio)
dual USB port/iPod control
Brake Assist and Hill Descent Control
illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls
remote lock/unlock
SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services: Automatic collision notification
SOS emergency assistance
enhanced roadside assistance
stolen vehicle locator/immobilizer
remote start/stop
remote horn/lights
remote vehicle locator
vehicle health report
enhanced service appointment scheduler
speed alert
curfew alert
boundary alert
remote destination (free 3 year trial subscription included)
Dual-function X-MODE
Transmission: Lineartronic CVT Automatic -inc: hill holder system
manual mode w/paddle shift controls
auto start-stop and SI-DRIVE
Radio Data System and dual USB ports
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM advanced audio service and Travel Link (subscription required)
Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat
Radio: 8 Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: high-resolution touchscreen display
Wheels: 17 x 7 Dark Grey Aluminum Alloy
985 kgs (4
376 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek