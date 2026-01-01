2021 Tesla Model 3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2021TESLA MODEL 3</p><p><span>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT</span></p><p><span>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL</span></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>Highlight Feature:</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Navigation System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Back-up Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Blind-Spot Camera</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Panoramic Sunroof</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Heated Seats<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1768951696276_7024428331538168 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Keyless Entry</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>-Auto High-Beam Headlight</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Autopilot</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Pre-Collision Safety System</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- FM/AM Radio</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- Bluetooth Technology </span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>- AND MUCH MORE</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

46,394 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13497425

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13497425.776663951?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13497425
  3. 13497425
  4. 13497425
  5. 13497425
  6. 13497425
  7. 13497425
  8. 13497425
  9. 13497425
  10. 13497425
  11. 13497425
  12. 13497425
  13. 13497425
  14. 13497425
  15. 13497425
  16. 13497425
  17. 13497425
  18. 13497425
  19. 13497425
  20. 13497425
  21. 13497425
  22. 13497425
  23. 13497425
  24. 13497425
  25. 13497425
  26. 13497425
  27. 13497425
  28. 13497425
  29. 13497425
  30. 13497425
  31. 13497425
  32. 13497425
  33. 13497425
  34. 13497425
  35. 13497425
  36. 13497425
  37. 13497425
Contact Seller

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,394KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA2MF023812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,394 KM

Vehicle Description

2021TESLA MODEL 3

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSEPCTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Digital Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet -inc: 423 km estimated range

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400/ PREMIUM PLUS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400/ PREMIUM PLUS/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 59,306 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ POWER SUNROOF for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Honda Civic EX-T CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ POWER SUNROOF 122,026 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ WHITE INTERIOR for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ WHITE INTERIOR 115,842 KM $37,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Tesla Model 3