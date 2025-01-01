Menu
2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2400$, BC LOCAL, FINANCE ONLY

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Tesla Model Y

58,779 KM

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12380409

2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,779KM
VIN 5YJYGDED6MF117249

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,779 KM

2021 Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 2400$, BC LOCAL, FINANCE ONLY

Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full service internet access
Smart Device Integration
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Digital Appearance
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Colored Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Fixed Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
GVWR: TBD
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
Single Motor: Rear AC Permanent Magnet
9.0 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
15 Speakers

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
10 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 75 kWh Capacity
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/11.5 kW Onboard Charger
50 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-XXXX

236-877-4881

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Tesla Model Y