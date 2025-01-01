Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Tesla Model Y

36,099 KM

Details Features

$41,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model Y

Watch This Vehicle
13116899

2021 Tesla Model Y

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 13116899
  2. 13116899
  3. 13116899
  4. 13116899
  5. 13116899
  6. 13116899
  7. 13116899
  8. 13116899
  9. 13116899
  10. 13116899
  11. 13116899
  12. 13116899
  13. 13116899
  14. 13116899
  15. 13116899
  16. 13116899
  17. 13116899
  18. 13116899
  19. 13116899
  20. 13116899
  21. 13116899
  22. 13116899
  23. 13116899
  24. 13116899
Contact Seller

$41,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,099KM
VIN 5YJYGAED2MF133902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTRA33902
  • Mileage 36,099 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Model Y

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2023 Buick Envision Avenir AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Buick Envision Avenir AWD 16,459 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Lexus RZ 450e for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Lexus RZ 450e 4,967 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus NX h NX 350h for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Lexus NX h NX 350h 62,461 KM $45,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,950

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2021 Tesla Model Y