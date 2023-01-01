2021 Toyota C-HR

$31,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 8 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10170135

10170135 Stock #: 1UBPA00198

1UBPA00198 VIN: JTNKHMBXXM1100198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 5,868 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features XLE Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.