2021 Toyota C-HR

85,100 KM

Details

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota C-HR

XLE Premium

12968219

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,100KM
VIN JTNKHMBX6M1108766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  85,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

