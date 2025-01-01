$24,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,100KM
VIN JTNKHMBX6M1108766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,100 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
