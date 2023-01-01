Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

34,374 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2021 Toyota Corolla

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

34,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199961
  • Stock #: 1UBPA16339
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBEXMP216339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,374 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE Upgrade

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

