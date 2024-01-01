$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla
LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
21,212KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP241638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 21,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
LE Upgrade
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
