2021 Toyota Corolla

21,212 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

21,212KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE2MP241638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE Upgrade

