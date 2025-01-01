Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2021 TOYOTA COROLLA </p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION</p><p> CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747259064969_21034932904356562 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Voice control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><span>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.</span><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><br></p>

2021 Toyota Corolla

91,610 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12529756

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12529756
  2. 12529756
  3. 12529756
  4. 12529756
  5. 12529756
  6. 12529756
  7. 12529756
  8. 12529756
  9. 12529756
  10. 12529756
  11. 12529756
  12. 12529756
  13. 12529756
  14. 12529756
  15. 12529756
  16. 12529756
  17. 12529756
  18. 12529756
  19. 12529756
  20. 12529756
  21. 12529756
  22. 12529756
  23. 12529756
  24. 12529756
  25. 12529756
  26. 12529756
  27. 12529756
  28. 12529756
  29. 12529756
  30. 12529756
  31. 12529756
  32. 12529756
  33. 12529756
  34. 12529756
  35. 12529756
  36. 12529756
  37. 12529756
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,610KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4MP205644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,610 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA COROLLA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Automatic Climate Control

- Voice control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
4-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC VALVEMATIC -inc: exhaust tip
continuously variable valve train mechanism and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Toyota Corolla LE AUTO/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 91,610 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DEALER SERVICE for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DEALER SERVICE 80,950 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Nissan Rogue AWD S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 83,781 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Toyota Corolla