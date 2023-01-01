$56,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID xle awd
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
40,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10485804
- Stock #: 1UTNA35793
- VIN: 5TDGBRCH3MS535793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 40,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Highlander Hybrid XLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8