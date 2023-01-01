Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Toyota Highlander

63,997 KM

Details Features

$62,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,495

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID Limited AWD

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 9844325
  2. 9844325
Contact Seller

$62,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
63,997KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844325
  • Stock #: 1UTNA53471
  • VIN: 5TDEBRCH4MS053471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,997 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Highlander Hybrid Platinum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 86,811 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna H...
 45,746 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Highland...
 63,997 KM
$62,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory