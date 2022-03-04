$CALL+ tax & licensing
Columbia Chrysler
604-273-8018
2021 Toyota Prius
PRIME
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
17,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8541212
- Stock #: W218102A
- VIN: JTDKAMFP2M3173413
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
