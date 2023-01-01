$45,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 5 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10532376

10532376 Stock #: 1UBPA22287

1UBPA22287 VIN: 2T3RWRFV9MW122287

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 20,053 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features RAV4 Hybrid XLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.