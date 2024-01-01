$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid LE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,959KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV4MW117046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,959 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
RAV4 Hybrid LE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2021 Toyota RAV4