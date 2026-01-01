Menu
2021 TOYOTA RAV4 TRAIL

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

-  Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,967KM
VIN 2T3J1RFV3MW226902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,967 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA RAV4 TRAIL

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER

Highlight Features

-  Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Rear Cross Traffic Alert

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Immobilizer
Cargo Net
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
499.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
134 kgs (4
704.7 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

