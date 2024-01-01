Menu
2021 Toyota Sienna

36,022 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid Sienna XSE 7-Pass

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
36,022KM
VIN 5TDGRKEC7MS001779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 36,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

