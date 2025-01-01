Menu
2021 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Feature: 

- 360 Degree Backup Camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Power Sliding Door
- Power Sunroof
- JBL Sound System
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear Heated Seats
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Apple Carplay 
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Toyota Sienna

78,940 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ COOL SEATS

12551180

2021 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ COOL SEATS

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,940KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC2MS021778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT


Highlight Feature: 

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sliding Door

- Power Sunroof

- JBL Sound System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Apple Carplay 

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.


*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Clock

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Door auto-latch
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Radio w/Seek-Scan
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i)
Drive Mode Select (Sport
Eco and Normal Modes)
hybrid synergy drive and direct injection D4-S
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence Electrically driven on intake cam (VVT-iE)
799 kg (6
170 lbs)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Toyota Sienna