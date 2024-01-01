$47,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
2021 Toyota Tacoma
4X4 Double CAB 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,237KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4MX067498
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cement
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 44,237 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRD Sport Premium
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 Toyota C-HR LE 5,093 KM $31,599 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 22,793 KM $46,299 + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass 3,666 KM $66,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$47,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Toyota Tacoma