Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Toyota Tacoma

44,237 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Toyota Tacoma

4X4 Double CAB 6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,237KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4MX067498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cement
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 44,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRD Sport Premium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2022 Toyota C-HR LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota C-HR LE 5,093 KM $31,599 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD 22,793 KM $46,299 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna LE AWD 8-Pass 3,666 KM $66,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota Tacoma