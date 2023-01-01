Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

44,936 KM

$50,876

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

V6 ONE OWNER

2021 Toyota Tacoma

V6 ONE OWNER

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$50,876

44,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9590230
  • Stock #: STK063238
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN2MX063238

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Toyota Tacoma Cement 4WD, 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! V6 ONE OWNER 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

