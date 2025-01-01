$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Toyota Tundra
4X4 CrewMax SR5
2021 Toyota Tundra
4X4 CrewMax SR5
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,556KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDY5F13MX011112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cavalry Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA11112
- Mileage 55,556 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Toyota Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 55,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass 6,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE 7-Pass 60,483 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2021 Toyota Tundra