2021 Toyota Venza

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 0 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10149072

10149072 Stock #: 9UETA24379

9UETA24379 VIN: JTEAAAAH5MJ024379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestial Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UETA24379

Mileage 11,009 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LIMITED RAMA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.