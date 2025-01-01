Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

9,401 KM

Details Features

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

12115986

2021 Toyota Venza

Hybrid Venza Limited

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,401KM
VIN JTEAAAAH5MJ054627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Glow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1UTNA54627
  • Mileage 9,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LIMITED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

2021 Toyota Venza