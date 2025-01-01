Menu
2021 VOLVO XC90 T6

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Harman Kardon Sound System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2021 Volvo XC90

59,663 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD R-Design 7-Seater/ NO ACCIDENT/ HARMAN SPEAKER

Watch This Vehicle
12776654

2021 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD R-Design 7-Seater/ NO ACCIDENT/ HARMAN SPEAKER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,663KM
VIN YV4A22PMXM1757746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 VOLVO XC90 T6

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Harman Kardon Sound System

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Instrument Panel Bin
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Care Key
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
210 Amp Alternator
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Full-Time All-Wheel
95-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
782.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Residual heat recirculation
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Fixed Bucket Bucket 3rd Row Seat Front
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert
cushion extension and 4-way lumbar support
750 kgs
Heated Front Contour Sport Seats -inc: power front seats w/driver/passenger seat memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2021 Volvo XC90