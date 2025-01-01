Menu
2022 Acura RDX

18,700 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

12087520

2022 Acura RDX

SH-AWD A-Spec at

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,700KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XNL800949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Pearl paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2022 Acura RDX