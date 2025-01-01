$43,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-Spec at
2022 Acura RDX
SH-AWD A-Spec at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,700KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XNL800949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Apex Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 18,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Pearl paint
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
2022 Acura RDX