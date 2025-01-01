Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2022 ACURA RDX tech</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORR</p><p>CLEAN TITLE BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Wireless Charging</p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br></p>

2022 Acura RDX

105,154 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Acura RDX

TECH AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12857735

2022 Acura RDX

TECH AWD

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12857735
  2. 12857735
  3. 12857735
  4. 12857735
  5. 12857735
  6. 12857735
  7. 12857735
  8. 12857735
  9. 12857735
  10. 12857735
  11. 12857735
  12. 12857735
  13. 12857735
  14. 12857735
  15. 12857735
  16. 12857735
  17. 12857735
  18. 12857735
  19. 12857735
  20. 12857735
  21. 12857735
  22. 12857735
  23. 12857735
  24. 12857735
  25. 12857735
  26. 12857735
  27. 12857735
  28. 12857735
  29. 12857735
  30. 12857735
  31. 12857735
  32. 12857735
  33. 12857735
  34. 12857735
  35. 12857735
  36. 12857735
  37. 12857735
  38. 12857735
  39. 12857735
  40. 12857735
  41. 12857735
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,154KM
VIN 5J8TC2H57NL800138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,154 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 ACURA RDX tech

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORR

CLEAN TITLE BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Wireless Charging

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Surround View Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P235/55R19 101H AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Underbody
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.17 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
64.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC 4-Cylinder VTEC -inc: Turbocharged
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
HD Radio ready
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Leatherette/Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System -inc: Windows Media audio playback capability
SiriusXM (only available in certain areas
a no-charge trial of 3 months)
4-way adjustable headrest and remote-linked 2-position memory system for driver's seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable driver's and front passenger's seat w/lumbar support
280 kgs (5
027 lbs)
USB audio interface w/(1) USB-A charging port w/data connectivity and (1) USB-C charging port
rear USB ports w/(2) USB-C charging ports
Acura navigation system w/voice recognition and Alexa built-in
Interior Trim -inc: Leather/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2009 Lexus RX 350 4WD 4DR for sale in Richmond, BC
2009 Lexus RX 350 4WD 4DR 183,963 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Acura RDX TECH AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Acura RDX TECH AWD 105,154 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 53,910 KM $44,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Acura RDX