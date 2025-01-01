2022 BMW 3 Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>2022<span> </span>BMW 330E</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Power Sunroof<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1761431783284_14231538662921295 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Window& Locks</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p><br></p>

2022 BMW 3 Series

20,474 KM

Details Description Features

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
13117058

2022 BMW 3 Series

330e xDrive Plug-In Hybrid/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13117058.755203082?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13117058
  3. 13117058
  4. 13117058
  5. 13117058
  6. 13117058
  7. 13117058
  8. 13117058
  9. 13117058
  10. 13117058
  11. 13117058
  12. 13117058
  13. 13117058
  14. 13117058
  15. 13117058
  16. 13117058
  17. 13117058
  18. 13117058
  19. 13117058
  20. 13117058
  21. 13117058
  22. 13117058
  23. 13117058
  24. 13117058
  25. 13117058
  26. 13117058
  27. 13117058
  28. 13117058
  29. 13117058
  30. 13117058
  31. 13117058
  32. 13117058
  33. 13117058
  34. 13117058
  35. 13117058
  36. 13117058
  37. 13117058
  38. 13117058
  39. 13117058
  40. 13117058
  41. 13117058
Contact Seller

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,474KM
VIN WBA5P9C0XNFM66733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UC2-7698A
  • Mileage 20,474 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW 330E

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Power Sunroof

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Window& Locks

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Teleservices
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
eDrive Services
BMW Live Cockpit Plus

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Exterior

Runflat Tires
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
40 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Radio data system
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Rear Collision Prevention
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/3.7 kW Onboard Charger
10.9 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
2.9 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 12 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 96,351 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi A5 Progressiv/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Audi A5 Progressiv/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 16,319 KM $51,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Honda HR-V LX/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 49,954 KM $22,495 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 BMW 3 Series