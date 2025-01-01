Menu
2022 BMW X5 40I

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL



Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heads-up Display

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof

- Lane Departure Warning

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Crystal Shifter

- Memory Seats

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 BMW X5

61,203 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW X5

XDrive40i/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12830872

2022 BMW X5

XDrive40i/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,203KM
VIN 5UXCR6C09N9L17424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,203 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 BMW X5 40I

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heads-up Display

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof

- Lane Departure Warning

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Crystal Shifter

- Memory Seats

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Quad Zone Climate Control

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology

- Voice Control

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
795 kgs (6
162 lbs)
External Memory Control and 20 Gb Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 BMW X5