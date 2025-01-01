$51,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X5
XDrive40i/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,203 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 BMW X5 40I
TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Heads-up Display
- Navigation System
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof
- Lane Departure Warning
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Crystal Shifter
- Memory Seats
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Rear Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheels
- Quad Zone Climate Control
- Apple Carplay
- FM/AM Radio
- Bluetooth Technology
- Voice Control
- Cruise Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*
*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*
Vehicle Features
