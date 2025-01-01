Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD LT</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1749075596321_49930187465665066 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

78,923 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT/ NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle
12608746

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4dr LT w/1LT/ NO ACCIDENT

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12608746
  2. 12608746
  3. 12608746
  4. 12608746
  5. 12608746
  6. 12608746
  7. 12608746
  8. 12608746
  9. 12608746
  10. 12608746
  11. 12608746
  12. 12608746
  13. 12608746
  14. 12608746
  15. 12608746
  16. 12608746
  17. 12608746
  18. 12608746
  19. 12608746
  20. 12608746
  21. 12608746
  22. 12608746
  23. 12608746
  24. 12608746
  25. 12608746
  26. 12608746
  27. 12608746
  28. 12608746
  29. 12608746
  30. 12608746
  31. 12608746
  32. 12608746
  33. 12608746
  34. 12608746
  35. 12608746
  36. 12608746
  37. 12608746
Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,923KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV9N6119487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 CHEVROLET EQUINOX AWD LT

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Seats

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Tire Pressure Monitor
STEERING WHEEL
Assist handles
Keyless Start
head restraints
map pocket
audio
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
6-speaker system
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
brake
Following Distance Indicator

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Suspension

Suspension

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Active aero shutters

Mechanical

GVWR
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Manual
fuel
speedometer
door handles
liftgate
Visors
body-colour
ENGINE
Sunglass storage
brakes
headlamps
Front
steering column
Dual-stage
Assist handle
horn
Door Locks
Shift lever
Driver
Gasoline
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
front passenger
Seat
Axle
deluxe
driver and right front passenger
overhead
Front Side
Tire
Mirror
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
Audio system feature
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
3-spoke
inside rearview manual day/night
deep-tinted
2-way adjustable (up/down)
spare
Mirror caps
frontal
display
high-performance
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
single outlet
Noise control system
1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER
SIDI
driver instrument information enhanced
Wheel
acoustic
multi-colour
covered
dual-note
Engine control
Headlamp control
Brake lining
noise and dust performance
front MacPherson strut
rear 4-link
front auxiliary
roof-rail
rear outboard
push-button
front passenger seatback
cargo area auxiliary
rear split-folding with centre armrest
front passenger 4-way manual
Seat release levers
2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
laminated windshield
miles/kilometres
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
rear manual
Trim
Bright lower window
electronic parking
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
E15
16 (40.6 cm) steel
Lamp marker
reflex
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
upper and lower
VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm
chrome-trimmed
stop/start system disable switch
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
4-wheel disc 16 front and rear
roof-mounted (Black.)
3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Cold Air Grille Shutter (Standard on models built after March 7
2022)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2016 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 85,767 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2012 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid F-SPORT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 112,267 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon 4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 GMC Yukon 4WD Denali/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD/ BC LOCAL/ RES 64,813 KM $78,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Chevrolet Equinox