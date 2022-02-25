Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

19 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Contact Seller
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L FWD

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

  1. 8436147
  2. 8436147
  3. 8436147
  4. 8436147
  5. 8436147
  6. 8436147
  7. 8436147
  8. 8436147
  9. 8436147
  10. 8436147
  11. 8436147
  12. 8436147
  13. 8436147
  14. 8436147
  15. 8436147
  16. 8436147
  17. 8436147
  18. 8436147
  19. 8436147
  20. 8436147
  21. 8436147
  22. 8436147
  23. 8436147
  24. 8436147
  25. 8436147
  26. 8436147
  27. 8436147
  28. 8436147
  29. 8436147
  30. 8436147
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8436147
  • Stock #: C111066
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG8NR111066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L Bright White Clearcoat Recent Arrival! Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic FWD Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

2016 Ford Mustang
 24,718 KM
$80,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Camaro
 10,102 KM
$52,529 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus
 105,570 KM
$16,229 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-7521

Alternate Numbers
1 877-775-8377
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory