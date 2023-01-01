Menu
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

9,758 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,758KM
Used
  • Stock #: PW8286
  • VIN: 1FTVW1EL8NWG12173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,758 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Ford Lightning is a high-performance electric truck designed to deliver impressive power and capability. This particular Lightning model comes in a bright white exterior, which gives it a clean and striking appearance on the road. Its sleek design is complemented by a gray leather interior, providing a luxurious and comfortable driving environment.Equipped with a standard range battery, the 2020 Ford Lightning offers a range of approximately 386 kilometers, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer journeys. Its electric powertrain delivers a powerful performance, with an impressive 452 horsepower, ensuring quick acceleration and robust towing capabilities.The Lightning's interior offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, allowing for a versatile and practical driving experience. The gray leather upholstery adds a touch of elegance and durability to the cabin, while the modern technology features keep you connected and entertained on the road.With only 9,758 kilometers on the odometer, this 2020 Ford Lightning is in excellent condition, offering low mileage and a well-maintained history. Its combination of power, range, and stylish design makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance electric truck.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Front license plate bracket
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor
Oxford White
Electric Fuel System
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
PLASTIC DROP-IN BEDLINER
STONE GREY METALLIC
1-Speed A/T
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
Requires Subscription
Plug-In Electric Fast Charge
ATLAS BLUE METALLIC
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
Tow technology package
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
PARTITIONED LOCKABLE FOLD-FLAT STORAGE
ANTIMATTER BLUE METALLIC
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
ICED BLUE SILVER METALLIC
TRANSMISSION: SINGLE-SPEED
ENGINE: DUAL EMOTOR - EXTENDED RANGE BATTERY
EQUIPMENT GROUP 312A STANDARD
Engine: Dual eMotor - Standard Range Battery
PREMIUM ALUMINUM CROSSBED STORAGE TOOLBOX
ALUMINUM CROSSBED TOOLBOX BY WEATHER GUARD
CLOTH HEATED FRONT SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

