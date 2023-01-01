$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
Location
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
- Listing ID: 10099269
- Stock #: PW8286
- VIN: 1FTVW1EL8NWG12173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW8286
- Mileage 9,758 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford Lightning is a high-performance electric truck designed to deliver impressive power and capability. This particular Lightning model comes in a bright white exterior, which gives it a clean and striking appearance on the road. Its sleek design is complemented by a gray leather interior, providing a luxurious and comfortable driving environment.Equipped with a standard range battery, the 2020 Ford Lightning offers a range of approximately 386 kilometers, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer journeys. Its electric powertrain delivers a powerful performance, with an impressive 452 horsepower, ensuring quick acceleration and robust towing capabilities.The Lightning's interior offers ample space for both passengers and cargo, allowing for a versatile and practical driving experience. The gray leather upholstery adds a touch of elegance and durability to the cabin, while the modern technology features keep you connected and entertained on the road.With only 9,758 kilometers on the odometer, this 2020 Ford Lightning is in excellent condition, offering low mileage and a well-maintained history. Its combination of power, range, and stylish design makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance electric truck.
Vehicle Features
