Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 GENESIS GV70 <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747437347685_5309918926421777 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>No Accident BC Local</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Blind Spot Camera</p><p>- Heads-up Display</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Lane keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Smart Cruise Control</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheels</p><p>- Heated<span> </span>Rear Seats</p><p>- Panoramic Sunroof</p><p>- Automatic Climate Control</p><p>- Power Tail Gate</p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2022 Genesis GV70

48,961 KM

Details Description Features

$43,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Genesis GV70

2.5T Prestige AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12538879

2022 Genesis GV70

2.5T Prestige AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12538879
  2. 12538879
  3. 12538879
  4. 12538879
  5. 12538879
  6. 12538879
  7. 12538879
  8. 12538879
  9. 12538879
  10. 12538879
  11. 12538879
  12. 12538879
  13. 12538879
  14. 12538879
  15. 12538879
  16. 12538879
  17. 12538879
  18. 12538879
  19. 12538879
  20. 12538879
  21. 12538879
  22. 12538879
  23. 12538879
  24. 12538879
  25. 12538879
  26. 12538879
  27. 12538879
  28. 12538879
  29. 12538879
  30. 12538879
  31. 12538879
  32. 12538879
  33. 12538879
  34. 12538879
  35. 12538879
  36. 12538879
  37. 12538879
  38. 12538879
  39. 12538879
  40. 12538879
  41. 12538879
  42. 12538879
  43. 12538879
Contact Seller

$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,961KM
VIN KMUMADTB8NU024305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,961 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 GENESIS GV70 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

No Accident BC Local


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Blind Spot Camera

- Heads-up Display

- Navigation System

- Lane keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Smart Cruise Control

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Heated Rear Seats

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Automatic Climate Control

- Power Tail Gate

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- Bluetooth Technology

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Evasion Assist
Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA-A) Blind Spot
(HDA II) Highway Driving Assist II
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Passenger Seat
Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
12-Way Driver Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Glass/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P235/55R19 AS
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Adjustable Head Restraints
SPORT
ECO
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4.181 Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Engine: 2.5L DOHC T-GDI+MPI I4 -inc: idle stop and go (ISG)
(FCA) Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist w/Pedestrian Detection/Junction Turning
Smart
custom)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 16-way power driver seat w/4-way power lumbar
driver seat power cushion extension and side bolsters
driver seat ergo motion (massage seats)
8-way power passenger seat w/4-way power lumbar
smart posture assist
driver integrated memory system and front passenger seat walk-in device
paddle-shifters and drive mode select (comfort
Wheels: 19 x 8.0J Dark Hyper Silver Aluminum
495 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2018 Honda Accord Touring CVT/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Honda Accord Touring CVT/ HUD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 125,271 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 132,167 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 KING RANCH 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Ford F-150 KING RANCH 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 13,428 KM $68,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,500

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Genesis GV70