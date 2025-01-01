2022 GMC Acadia

Stabilitrak

2.0L TURBO

Exhaust

SPORT

speedometer

cargo compartment

alternator

body-colour

ENGINE

brakes

headlamps

Front

Interior

EMISSIONS

horn

Door Locks

Lighting

LED

Front and Rear

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

4-wheel disc

Axle

blackwall

Electric

deluxe

4-Cylinder

Tire

Mirror

federal requirements

interior with theatre dimming

Chassis

deep-tinted (all windows

except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

inside rearview auto-dimming

rear child security

rear-window electric

stability control system with traction control

Cup holders 2 in front centre console

10 total

120-volt

spare

reading lights for front seats

second row reading lamps integrated into dome light

display

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint

Sensor

STOP/START SYSTEM

BRUSHED ALUMINUM

Wheel

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

3-channel programmable

door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

humidity and windshield temperature

km/miles

km odometer

road emergency

dual-note

T135/70R18

Engine control

and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver

passenger 4-way manual

roof-mounted shark fin

18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob

to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features

17 front and rear

driver instrument information

power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

front projector type

Lamp Package

front centre with 2 cup holders and storage

dual outlet with bright tips

stop/start system disable switch

6001 lbs. (2722 kg)

height-adjustable

snow

frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions

includes rear storage drawer

2 in front door panel

2 bottle holders in front door panel

2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row

All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)

3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console

Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Traction Select FWD models feature Normal

Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD)

2x4 (AWD Disconnect)

Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)

4.2 multi-colour

heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (228 hp [171 kW] @ 5000 rpm

258 lb-ft of torque [349.8 N-m]) @ 1500 - 4000 rpm

3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)