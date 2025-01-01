Menu
2022 GMC ACADIA SLT AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 GMC Acadia

43,635 KM

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Acadia

AWD SLT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12925436

2022 GMC Acadia

AWD SLT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,635KM
VIN 1GKKNUL41NZ133325

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,635 KM

2022 GMC ACADIA SLT AWD

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated Seats

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- Apple Carplay

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Tool Kit
Electronic Parking Brake
GVWR
E10 Fuel capable
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface

Roof Rails
Fog Lamps
COMPACT SPARE

remote start
Heater
COMPASS DISPLAY
Rear seat reminder
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Engine air filtration monitor
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.

antenna
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Console
Power Outlet

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
seat belts
front passenger/child presence detector
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator

SEAT ADJUSTER

Stabilitrak
2.0L TURBO
Exhaust
SPORT
speedometer
cargo compartment
alternator
body-colour
ENGINE
brakes
headlamps
Front
Interior
EMISSIONS
horn
Door Locks
Lighting
LED
Front and Rear
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
Axle
blackwall
Electric
deluxe
4-Cylinder
Tire
Mirror
federal requirements
interior with theatre dimming
Chassis
deep-tinted (all windows
except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
Cup holders 2 in front centre console
10 total
120-volt
spare
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
display
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
Sensor
STOP/START SYSTEM
BRUSHED ALUMINUM
Wheel
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
humidity and windshield temperature
km/miles
km odometer
road emergency
dual-note
T135/70R18
Engine control
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
passenger 4-way manual
roof-mounted shark fin
18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
17 front and rear
driver instrument information
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
front projector type
Lamp Package
front centre with 2 cup holders and storage
dual outlet with bright tips
stop/start system disable switch
6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
height-adjustable
snow
frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
includes rear storage drawer
2 in front door panel
2 bottle holders in front door panel
2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row
All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal
Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD)
2x4 (AWD Disconnect)
Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
4.2 multi-colour
heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (228 hp [171 kW] @ 5000 rpm
258 lb-ft of torque [349.8 N-m]) @ 1500 - 4000 rpm
3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 GMC Acadia