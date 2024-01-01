$33,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
58,316KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GKALVEV0NL209122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver (MET)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,316 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Quicksilver (MET)
9-Speed Automatic 9t45 (m3u) - Automatic
4-cyl 1.5L Turbo 170 HP (lyx) - Gas (W/4SA)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2022 BMW X2 xDrive 28i 51,907 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2.0L 2u ECO AT 101,657 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
2023 Honda Odyssey EX-L 17,599 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 GMC Terrain