$27,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
EX
2022 Honda Civic
EX
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,852 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 HONDA CIVIC EX
TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL
Highlight Features
- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sunroof
- Bluetooth Technology
- Apple Carplay& Android Auto
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From UC Auto
Email UC Auto
UC Auto
Call Dealer
236-877-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
236-877-4881