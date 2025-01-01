Menu
2022 HONDA CIVIC EX

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features
- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Pre-Collision System
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Power Sunroof
- Bluetooth Technology
- Apple Carplay& Android Auto
- FM/AM Radio
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE

2022 Honda Civic

63,852 KM

Details Description

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

EX

12703692

2022 Honda Civic

EX

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,852KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,852 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HONDA CIVIC EX

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Honda Civic