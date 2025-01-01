Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 HONDA CIVIC TOURING</p><p>TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p><br></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Blind Spot Camera</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Climate Control</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Bose Sound System<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755823856865_2616131265275393 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>- Apple Carplay& Android Auto</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2022 Honda Civic

26,535 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Honda Civic

Touring CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
12893093

2022 Honda Civic

Touring CVT/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12893093
  2. 12893093
  3. 12893093
  4. 12893093
  5. 12893093
  6. 12893093
  7. 12893093
  8. 12893093
  9. 12893093
  10. 12893093
  11. 12893093
  12. 12893093
  13. 12893093
  14. 12893093
  15. 12893093
  16. 12893093
  17. 12893093
  18. 12893093
  19. 12893093
  20. 12893093
  21. 12893093
  22. 12893093
  23. 12893093
  24. 12893093
  25. 12893093
  26. 12893093
  27. 12893093
  28. 12893093
  29. 12893093
  30. 12893093
  31. 12893093
  32. 12893093
  33. 12893093
  34. 12893093
  35. 12893093
  36. 12893093
  37. 12893093
  38. 12893093
  39. 12893093
  40. 12893093
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,535KM
VIN 2HGFE1F90NH006991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,535 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 HONDA CIVIC TOURING

TURE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL


Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Heated Seats

- Blind Spot Camera

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Pre-Collision System

- Climate Control

- Navigation System

- Bluetooth Technology

- Bose Sound System

- Apple Carplay& Android Auto

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Traffic jam assist
Collision Mitigation Braking (CMBS) with Cross Traffic Monitor and Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/8-way power adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged -inc: Direct injection
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System
Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2022 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Lexus IS IS 300 AWD/ ULTRA LUXURY/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 16,591 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350d/ AMG PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350d/ AMG PKG/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 21,005 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT w/Turbo AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 30,215 KM $38,880 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Honda Civic