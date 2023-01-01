Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Honda Civic

10,514 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Contact Seller
2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634933
  • Stock #: 1UTNA27713
  • VIN: 2HGFE2F35NH127713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,514 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2013 Lexus RX 450h
127,304 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 5,800 KM
$29,499 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 4,000 KM
$44,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory