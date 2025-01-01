Menu
2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Steering Assist

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2022 Hyundai Elantra

44,740 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

13173983

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,740KM
VIN KMHLM4AG1NU325904

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,740 KM

2022 HYUNDAI ELANTRA 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

 CLEAN TITLE, NO ACCIDENT OVER 3K, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Steering Assist

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster (pump device) and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Analog Appearance

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
47 L Fuel Tank
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode selection

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Dark metallic gray

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2022 Hyundai Elantra