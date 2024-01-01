Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Tucson

39,177 KM

Details

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 1.6T Ultimate Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 1.6T Ultimate Hybrid

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,177KM
VIN KM8JCCA16NU021242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,177 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 Kia NIRO EX Premium for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Kia NIRO EX Premium 102,668 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred AT for sale in Richmond, BC
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred AT 101,000 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus IS 300 AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Lexus IS 300 AWD 28,004 KM $40,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Tucson