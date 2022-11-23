2022 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,489 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 5 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9341491

9341491 Stock #: 14556

14556 VIN: 3C4NJDCB6NT118300

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,574 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Start System Park-Sense rear park assist system Safety Back-Up Camera Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Additional Features Sun & Sound Group Alpine Speakers Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof BLIND-SPOT MONITORING Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Active Lane Management System Power Adjustable Driver's Seat Selec-Terrain Traction Management System Proximity Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Rear Cross-Path Detection Advanced Brake Assist Forward Collision Warning W/ Active Braking Pedestrian/Cyclist Emergency Braking USB Type A & C Ports Uconnect 5 W/ 10.1" Display

