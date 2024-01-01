$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Kia Rio
(5) EX Premium IVT
2022 Kia Rio
(5) EX Premium IVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,627KM
Used
VIN 3KPA25AD2NE498892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey (MET)
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 51,627 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Package
Automatic 6 Speed - Automatic
I4 2.0L Mpi - Gas (W/EX)
Steel Grey (MET)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2022 Kia Rio