2022 Kia Stinger

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2023 KIA STINGER GT2</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1743814296963_6959340679739017 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- 360 Degree Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Lane Departure Warning</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Heads-Up Display</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2022 Kia Stinger

48,786 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Kia Stinger

GT2 AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ HUD/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12378609

2022 Kia Stinger

GT2 AWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ HUD/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12378609
  2. 12378609
  3. 12378609
  4. 12378609
  5. 12378609
  6. 12378609
  7. 12378609
  8. 12378609
  9. 12378609
  10. 12378609
  11. 12378609
  12. 12378609
  13. 12378609
  14. 12378609
  15. 12378609
  16. 12378609
  17. 12378609
  18. 12378609
  19. 12378609
  20. 12378609
  21. 12378609
  22. 12378609
  23. 12378609
  24. 12378609
  25. 12378609
  26. 12378609
  27. 12378609
  28. 12378609
  29. 12378609
  30. 12378609
  31. 12378609
  32. 12378609
  33. 12378609
  34. 12378609
  35. 12378609
  36. 12378609
  37. 12378609
  38. 12378609
  39. 12378609
  40. 12378609
  41. 12378609
  42. 12378609
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,786KM
VIN KNAE55LC9N6113005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # UH-5308
  • Mileage 48,786 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 KIA STINGER GT2

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Heads-Up Display

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Rear Seat
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: drive mode select (eco/smart/comfort/sport/custom) and paddle shifters
Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6 DOHC D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go technology

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
720w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD for sale in Richmond, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA6 GS-L Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ SERVICE RECORD 60,991 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte Auto/ No Accident/ BC Local/ One Owner for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Kia Forte Auto/ No Accident/ BC Local/ One Owner 101,265 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW MILEAGE for sale in Richmond, BC
2014 Toyota Corolla LE Auto/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ LOW MILEAGE 64,238 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Stinger