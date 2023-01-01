$56,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2022 Lexus NX
2022 Lexus NX
350
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$56,999
+ taxes & licensing
17,124KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10210311
- Stock #: 9UBPA01875
- VIN: 2T2GGCEZ6NC001875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA01875
- Mileage 17,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Ultra Premium
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6