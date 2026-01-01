Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Lexus NX

40,149 KM

Details Features

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus NX

350

Watch This Vehicle
13504275

2022 Lexus NX

350

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 13504275
  2. 13504275
  3. 13504275
  4. 13504275
  5. 13504275
  6. 13504275
  7. 13504275
  8. 13504275
  9. 13504275
  10. 13504275
  11. 13504275
  12. 13504275
  13. 13504275
  14. 13504275
  15. 13504275
  16. 13504275
  17. 13504275
  18. 13504275
  19. 13504275
  20. 13504275
  21. 13504275
  22. 13504275
  23. 13504275
  24. 13504275
Contact Seller

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,149KM
VIN 2T2GGCEZ5NC010339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UEBA10339
  • Mileage 40,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Luxury Package
PREMIUM PAINT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 AWD 6A for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Lexus GS 350 AWD 6A 69,512 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus UXh UX 250h AWD for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Lexus UXh UX 250h AWD 32,535 KM $40,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus NX 250 for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Lexus NX 250 10,880 KM $46,599 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2022 Lexus NX